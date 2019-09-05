Moab Capital Partners Has Raised Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.59 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $994,500 as Stock Value Rose

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 117,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.42. About 2.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 260,300 shares to 340,900 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,400 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Finance Corporation reported 938,419 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc reported 3,632 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 17,958 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 58.65M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bp Pcl reported 131,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 390,168 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested in 0.23% or 77,600 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prelude Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Interstate Bank & Trust, Montana-based fund reported 100,734 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,852 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 29,737 are owned by Meridian Invest Counsel. Whitnell Com reported 2,400 shares stake. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.29M shares to 323,175 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More news for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv owns 9,503 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 39,500 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.01% or 11,089 shares. Pentwater Management LP has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oak Associates Ltd Oh stated it has 150,029 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Management holds 4.32% or 109,566 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.33 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 104,547 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Co holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,366 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 48,196 shares or 0.1% of the stock. York Cap Management Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 422,395 shares.