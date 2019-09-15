Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Radnet (RDNT) Stake by $10.79 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Castine Capital Management Boosted Iberiabank (IBKC) Position

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 178,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.51 million, up from 167,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 389,195 shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 830,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 228,371 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold IBKC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Com Ltd Llc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Captrust invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). D E Shaw Inc, New York-based fund reported 183,441 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 477,958 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 589,455 shares. Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 350,345 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 14,411 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 54,492 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 18,200 shares stake.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $972,530 activity.