Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) by $52.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; M & T Bank (MTB) Holding Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 22,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 192,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.27M, up from 170,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 395,054 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 173,261 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21,389 shares to 163,161 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,047 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$164, Is M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “M&T Bank Corporation Announces Notice of Redemption of Series A and Series C Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.