Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Capital Southwest (CSWC) Position by $1.31 Million; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $2.29 Million

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 28,662 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,311 activity. 910 Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares with value of $19,888 were bought by BATTIST CHRISTINE.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Media Recovery, Inc., a Portfolio Company of Dallas-Based Capital Southwest Corporation, Acquires Manufacturer of Equipment to Monitor Shipping of Specialized Products – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2014, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Provides a $10 Million Split Lien Term Loan to Refinance Rock Hill Capital’s Ace Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Supports Wingate Partners’ Acquisition of Binswanger Glass – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility by $25 Million to $295 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.49 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 57,254 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 35,220 shares in its portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 11,250 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 18,675 were reported by Creative Planning. Toth Finance Advisory owns 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Greenwich Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.32% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 15,750 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 219,030 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 29,442 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 43,895 shares. Moab Capital Partners Lc owns 911,685 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Com invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). First Manhattan reported 625,500 shares.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.