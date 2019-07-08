Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $60.89 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $187.65. About 97,740 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 960,938 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43 million shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 26,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.38M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 116,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 68,991 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invests has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.80M shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.27% or 1.05 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 86,237 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 590,561 shares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 11,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,600 are owned by River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Prudential Inc holds 338,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

