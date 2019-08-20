Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Radnet (RDNT) Stake by $13.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Ariel Investments Increases Holding in Viacom (VIAB)

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 110,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.93M, up from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 5.19 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions; 15/05/2018 – A dysfunctional family reunion at CBS/Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $762.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 244,078 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32,552 shares to 932,207 shares, valued at $142.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 162,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

