Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Celestica (CLS) Holding by $3.66 Million as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $3.30 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 55,518 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 32,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 156,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 1.48M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Lp reported 113,386 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma stated it has 121,028 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Ri has 3.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brookmont Capital Mngmt holds 2.85% or 45,710 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.28M shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,168 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 34,852 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested in 235,259 shares. B Riley Wealth invested in 16,411 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluemar Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,792 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Professionals holds 0.1% or 2,386 shares. Haverford owns 113,584 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,277 shares to 175,534 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.10 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M.

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Previously Announced Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The St. Joe Company (JOE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 254.55% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.76% negative EPS growth.