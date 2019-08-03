Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position by $52.71 Million; Valuation Rose; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Servicenow (NOW)

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 413,815 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 5,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares to 8,033 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,540 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million on Monday, February 11. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.07% or 4,839 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited reported 1,145 shares stake. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 686,006 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 184,075 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 214 shares stake. Eulav Asset owns 99,500 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 1,000 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 23,665 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett Communication Inc holds 0.02% or 300 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.46% or 191,094 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 25,386 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 55,941 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 8,526 shares. 5,853 were reported by Boston Family Office.