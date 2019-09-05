Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding by $52.71 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Position by $312.62 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 128,920 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699.77 million, down from 20,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 7.66M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 11/04/2018 – Mick Mulvaney on Wells Fargo and Data Collection (Video); 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value (IVE) by 6,730 shares to 19,262 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

