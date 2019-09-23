Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Viad (VVI) by $45.30 Million; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Position Maintained by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 686,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 771,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.09 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 19,493 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 103,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 507,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 32,501 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 14 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership reported 344,085 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp has 372,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 28,546 shares. Principal Fin Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 13,766 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 76,400 shares. 251,613 are held by Geode Capital Management Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,199 shares. Lpl Llc invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 44,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 414 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.62M shares. Gmt Cap invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Viad Corp Announces Plans for Two New Pursuit Attractions – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Viad Corp’s (NYSE:VVI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.53 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Customers Bank begins serving the growing hemp industry – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CUBI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.70 million shares or 0.13% less from 23.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Capital Limited reported 235,545 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). D E Shaw Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 57,765 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sageworth reported 5,776 shares stake. Prudential Fin Incorporated owns 637,166 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 189,456 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management Ab. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 3,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 37,707 shares. Connecticut-based Matarin Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Newtyn Mngmt Lc has 1.51% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).