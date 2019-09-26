Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Radnet (RDNT) as Stock Price Rose; As Big Lots (BIG) Shares Declined, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered by $769,300 Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 830,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 212,629 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 27,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 81,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 108,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 495,344 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 71,342 shares to 113,145 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 25,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold BIG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 148,619 shares. Northern holds 0% or 576,643 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Glenmede Trust Na holds 237 shares. 47,128 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Cwm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 5,434 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 35,851 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Meeder Asset accumulated 24,158 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 67,437 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 126,375 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 285 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 14,900 shares.

