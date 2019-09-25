Moab Capital Partners Cut Radnet (RDNT) Position by $10.79 Million; Stock Value Rose; Ally Financial Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $4.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 830,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99M, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 51,535 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.81M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE:NOC) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Contrarians May Want to Take a Look at JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.52 million for 33.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.