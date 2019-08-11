Moab Capital Partners Cut Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position by $52.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Msci (MSCI) Holding by $1.17 Million; Valuation Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 559,134 shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $224.05. About 345,090 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MSCI Rtgs Unaffected By Proposed Notes; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKED TO MORE THAN 150 CLIENTS ABOUT CHINA INCLUSION: CEO; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,175 shares to 116,107 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Mngmt Lc has 48,931 shares. Stifel Financial holds 50,510 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Capital Investors holds 80,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has 12,107 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pnc Financial Serv Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 34,001 were accumulated by Sarasin & Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Accuvest Advsr stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Company owns 12,855 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The North Carolina-based First Personal Services has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Capital holds 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 120,016 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.