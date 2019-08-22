Moab Capital Partners Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.59 Million; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Holding in Stryker (SYK) Has Trimmed by $499,592 as Market Value Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $218.48. About 327,859 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 55,188 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $82.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 122,853 shares to 174,697 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.