Moab Capital Partners Boosted Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Position by $967,997; Stock Price Declined; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Value Declined While Capital Counsel Has Raised by $7.59 Million Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 30,086 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – RCI REITERATING FY18 FCF TARGET OF $23M; 07/03/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Rev $41.2M; 10/05/2018 – RCI Reports Strong 2Q18 Results; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 55,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 369,339 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28M, up from 313,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 613,237 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 100 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Moab Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Scott And Selber Inc stated it has 25,000 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Bessemer. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 21,224 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 111,263 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 12,398 shares. Intll Grp holds 5,751 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.04% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 18,237 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) or 19,746 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 65,439 shares to 911,685 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Llc invested in 1.02% or 67,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,473 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 378,862 shares stake. 10,005 are owned by Hartford Investment Mngmt. North Star Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cibc Asset has 8,956 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 87,197 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 56 shares. Jensen Management accumulated 5,390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Twin Management has 4,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 7,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 237,214 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 870 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

