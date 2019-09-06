Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2284.61 N/A -0.12 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.65%. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.