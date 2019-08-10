Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 3930.83 N/A -0.12 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Liquidity

Mmtec Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has 94.37% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Mmtec Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.