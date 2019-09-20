Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2344.31 N/A -0.12 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.88 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mmtec Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. U.S. Global Investors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mmtec Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 27.8%. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mmtec Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.