Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 3061.04 N/A -0.12 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.86% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.