Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3061.04
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 40.86% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
