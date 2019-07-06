Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 113.15 N/A 0.43 3.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance.