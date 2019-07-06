Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|13740.29
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|113.15
|N/A
|0.43
|3.65
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and RENN Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while RENN Fund Inc. has 5.37% stronger performance.
