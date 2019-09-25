Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2112.87
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
