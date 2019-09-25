Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

We will be comparing the differences between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2112.87 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.