Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Since Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.65 N/A 0.27 94.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mmtec Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Gladstone Capital Corporation has 3.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Mmtec Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.