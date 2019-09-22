Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Since Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2344.31
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|139
|3.40
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.
