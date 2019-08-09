Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 4255.60 N/A -0.12 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.12 N/A 0.15 16.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.