Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|4255.60
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.12
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
