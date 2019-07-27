Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10773.38
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|29
|41.06
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|9.23%
|11.24%
|10.05%
|19.21%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.
