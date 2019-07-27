Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 10773.38 N/A -0.12 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 29 41.06 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Central Securities Corp. -0.87% 0.07% 9.23% 11.24% 10.05% 19.21%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Central Securities Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp.