Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2423.96 N/A -0.12 0.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.