Mmtec Inc. (MTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2423.96
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
