Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) Reaches $4.32 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) Raised By 20.57%

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had an increase of 20.57% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 277,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.57% from 230,400 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 926 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. It closed at $80 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 188,892 shares traded. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $86.70 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTC worth $3.47M more.

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $86.70 million. It offers Internet securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables its clients to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities.

