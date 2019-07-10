Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) Reaches $11.13 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at ITO EN LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ITOEF) Raised By 7.08%

The stock of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 24.82% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 67,435 shares traded or 155.13% up from the average. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $217.45M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $10.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MTC worth $6.52M less.

ITO EN LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ITOEF) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. ITOEF's SI was 438,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 409,800 shares previously. It closed at $46.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $217.45 million. It offers Internet securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables its clients to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities.

