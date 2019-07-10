Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|10904.99
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.29
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 18.74% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.
