Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 10904.99 N/A -0.12 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while OFS Credit Company Inc. has 18.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Mmtec Inc.