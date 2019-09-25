Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Contrasting side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 2112.87 N/A -0.12 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mmtec Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Mmtec Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, which is potential 4.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Mmtec Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.