Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|10228.37
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.86
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.78%. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Mmtec Inc.
