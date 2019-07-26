Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 10228.37 N/A -0.12 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57

In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.78%. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Mmtec Inc.