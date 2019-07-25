Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 11422.92 N/A -0.12 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.23 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -8.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 23.97% stronger performance.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.