Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|11422.92
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|47
|6.23
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mmtec Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential downside is -8.80%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Oaktree Capital Group LLC has 23.97% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Mmtec Inc.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
