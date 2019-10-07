Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|3
|0.00
|7.48M
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|216,924,772.34%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.26% respectively. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 4 of the 7 factors.
