Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparison side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 3 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49

In table 1 we can see Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 216,924,772.34% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.26% respectively. Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 on 4 of the 7 factors.