Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 11796.22 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.35 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 6.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.