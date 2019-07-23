Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparison side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|6
|11796.22
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.35
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has 6.36% stronger performance.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.