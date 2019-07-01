Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mmtec Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Mmtec Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mmtec Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mmtec Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Mmtec Inc.’s rivals have 15.48% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Mmtec Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Mmtec Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.66 and has 3.79 Quick Ratio. Mmtec Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.

Dividends

Mmtec Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Mmtec Inc.’s rivals beat Mmtec Inc.