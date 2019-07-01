Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Mmtec Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Mmtec Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Mmtec Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mmtec Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.19
|1.77
|2.48
The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mmtec Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. has -31.48% weaker performance while Mmtec Inc.’s rivals have 15.48% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Mmtec Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Mmtec Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.66 and has 3.79 Quick Ratio. Mmtec Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.
Dividends
Mmtec Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Mmtec Inc.’s rivals beat Mmtec Inc.
