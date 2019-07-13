Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Mmtec Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Mmtec Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Mmtec Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mmtec Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|1.86
|1.65
|2.56
The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mmtec Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.24%
|-2.86%
|-28.93%
|0%
|0%
|-31.48%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Mmtec Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mmtec Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Mmtec Inc.’s peers have 3.66 and 3.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mmtec Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.
Dividends
Mmtec Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Mmtec Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
