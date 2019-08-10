Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparing side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3930.83
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.54
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
