Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparing side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 3930.83 N/A -0.12 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.54 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mmtec Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares and 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust shares. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.