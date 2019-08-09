Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|4292.93
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|37.71
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.86% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
