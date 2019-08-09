Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Comparing side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 7 4292.93 N/A -0.12 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.71 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mmtec Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.86% respectively. About 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.