Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Comparing side by side

Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 4 0.00 7.48M -0.12 0.00 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Black Knight Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 193,867,765.60% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 226,303,927.88% 9.4% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mmtec Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Black Knight Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Black Knight Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mmtec Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mmtec Inc. and Black Knight Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.2%. Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. Comparatively, 4% are Black Knight Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Mmtec Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats Mmtec Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.