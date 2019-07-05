Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

Both Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mmtec Inc. 6 13740.29 N/A -0.12 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.96 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 highlights Mmtec Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mmtec Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend while Alcentra Capital Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Mmtec Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.