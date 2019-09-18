Mmtec Inc. (MTC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2448.84
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|20.66
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
Table 1 demonstrates Mmtec Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Mmtec Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year Mmtec Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
