MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD)

We will be contrasting the differences between MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Mortgage Investment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 31 12.16 N/A 4.71 6.82 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 54 2.17 N/A 5.17 11.28

In table 1 we can see MMA Capital Holdings Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Walker & Dunlop Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MMA Capital Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MMA Capital Holdings Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.6% 11.8% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Walker & Dunlop Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Walker & Dunlop Inc. has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 28.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of MMA Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 80.7% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares. 2.3% are MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.1% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MMA Capital Holdings Inc. 1.07% -2.85% 2.56% 14.57% 23.86% 27.3% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89%

For the past year MMA Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats MMA Capital Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its bond portfolio primarily comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; guarantees to third parties related to the receipt of tax credits; and debt capital to develop build, and operate renewable energy systems. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate in South Africa. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.