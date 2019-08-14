MKS Instruments (MKSI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 6, 2019; Zoom Video Communications – Class A (ZM) Shorts Up By 3.43%

MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MKS Instruments Inc’s current price of $75.93 translates into 0.26% yield. MKS Instruments Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 224,282 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Zoom Video Communications Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZM) had an increase of 3.43% in short interest. ZM’s SI was 7.90M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.43% from 7.64 million shares previously. With 3.42M avg volume, 2 days are for Zoom Video Communications Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ZM)’s short sellers to cover ZM’s short positions. The stock increased 3.57% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKS Instruments, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments has $120 highest and $115 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is 54.75% above currents $75.93 stock price. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Zoom Video Communication has $7500 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -44.82% below currents $95.45 stock price. Zoom Video Communication had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $26.01 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7954.17 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

