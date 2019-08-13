MKS Instruments (MKSI) to pay $0.20 on Sep 6, 2019; Stmicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Sellers Decreased By 4.15% Their Shorts

Stmicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. STM’s SI was 5.56M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 5.80M shares previously. With 3.79 million avg volume, 2 days are for Stmicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)’s short sellers to cover STM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 1.10 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 28/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics to Pay Dividend of $0.24 a Share Through 1Q 2019; 20/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Trades 3.6 Higher After 1Q Results; 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16; 25/04/2018 – STMICRO SAYS FOR H2 IT SEES HEALTHY DEMAND, WITH A STRONG BACKLOG ACROSS ALL PRODUCT GROUPS, END MARKETS, INCLUDING SMARTPHONES; 21/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics Publishes its 21st Annual Sustainability Report; 06/03/2018 ST MIcro: CEO Bozotti Passes the Keys to the Ferrari — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics 1Q Rev $2.23B

MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MKS Instruments Inc’s current price of $74.07 translates into 0.27% yield. MKS Instruments Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 223,916 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07

Among 2 analysts covering Stmicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stmicroelectronics NV had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) on Friday, August 9 to “Buy” rating.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.61 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment.

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

