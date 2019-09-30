Mks Instruments (MKSI) Stock Price Declined While Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Parthenon Lifted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Shares Declined

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 1.44 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 7,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 5,214 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 12,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 132,524 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86 million for 26.58 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

