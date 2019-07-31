Mks Instruments (MKSI) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position by $7.94 Million as Valuation Declined; Baskin Financial Services Boosted Holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 85,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.85 million, up from 170,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 471,081 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $255.11. About 267,537 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Lc reported 575 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 6,104 shares. Middleton And Ma reported 1,834 shares. Aperio Group Inc Incorporated Limited invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). C Worldwide Group A S has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.45% or 341,716 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 72,556 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 323 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.21% or 34,389 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,973 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 974 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 55,587 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 202,198 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 123 were reported by Tarbox Family Office.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ESI Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with MKS Instruments, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SOXX, IHF – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 139,354 shares to 210,102 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,310 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 9,025 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Company. 8,305 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 6,000 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Co holds 1.75% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 19,559 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 11,065 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Mesirow Investment Mngmt has 72,405 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 651,951 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com has 949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,025 shares. Qs Llc has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).