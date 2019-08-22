Mks Instruments (MKSI) Market Valuation Declined While Cortina Asset Management Upped by $1.75 Million Its Stake; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised Stake by $372,750

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 1.10 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 18,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 158,552 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 139,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 236,390 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 244,415 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 11,111 shares. Legal General Public accumulated 1.52M shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 162,397 shares. Utah Retirement holds 29,895 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc has 136,098 shares. 489,342 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 38,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Ny owns 32,539 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,097 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,545 shares. Moreover, Cqs Cayman LP has 0.32% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 100,500 shares. Cap Counsel stated it has 0.33% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares to 1,065 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Enterprise Company by 27,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,395 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 47,879 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Llc holds 5,977 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation reported 6,651 shares stake. Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 2.95 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 1.42 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T Bancshares has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 2,900 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,025 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.01% or 198,917 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 84,484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.23% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 3,763 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 88,381 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. 94,084 were reported by Sei Investments Company. Qs Ltd invested in 22,062 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 85,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

