Mks Instruments (MKSI) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $5.18 Million as Stock Declined; As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 338,080 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 59,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 757,682 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49M, down from 817,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 2.12M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 53,539 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.02% or 1.78 million shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.56% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Quantbot Lp reported 61,618 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 41,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 52,568 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr Inc has 0.11% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 113,042 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 101,531 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 445,145 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 2.08M shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 96,761 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 12,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.57 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Announces Mr. James A. Schreiner as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for MKSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 177,100 shares to 507,580 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 95,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.86M for 27.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Shell Asset Management Co owns 0.03% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 16,280 shares. 7,639 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. 5.00M were reported by Vanguard Gp. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 359,812 shares. 13,931 are held by Brinker Capital. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 572,727 shares stake. Torray Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 6,941 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Com has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,701 shares. Weber Alan W has 4,393 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 539,807 shares. First Advisors LP reported 319,605 shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 150,906 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).