Mks Instruments (MKSI) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $843,657 as Valuation Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 14,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 308,365 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.65M, down from 323,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Mks Instruments (MKSI) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 123,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 19,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 142,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mks Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 305,001 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 107,334 shares to 817,724 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 32,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Superconductor Technologies to Present at the 14th European Conference on Applied Superconductivity – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ADTRAN, Inc. Receives Notification of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq Related to Previously Announced Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energous (WATT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 185 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 8,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 84,251 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 37,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 3,620 shares. 5,564 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York reported 0.05% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 27,027 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gp stated it has 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Dean Inv Associates Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,605 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hood River Management Ltd Liability holds 0.96% or 332,089 shares. Frontier Capital Commerce Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,361 were reported by Thb Asset Management. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 20,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 315,258 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% or 44,010 shares in its portfolio. Needham Mgmt Llc holds 96,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% or 637,667 shares. 4,473 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kdi Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 6,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 598,883 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKS Instruments Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday’s ETF Movers: SOXX, IHF – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deloitte Lists MKS Instruments (MKSI) in Technology Fast 500 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Co by 286,963 shares to 296,462 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Bulk Carrie by 105,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).