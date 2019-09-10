MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.37 N/A 5.47 15.57 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.29 N/A 3.55 13.37

Table 1 demonstrates MKS Instruments Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has lower revenue and earnings than MKS Instruments Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sensata Technologies Holding plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MKS Instruments Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. MKS Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MKS Instruments Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 1 2.25

MKS Instruments Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.87% and an $117.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sensata Technologies Holding plc is $53.25, which is potential 8.01% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MKS Instruments Inc. is looking more favorable than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.68% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year MKS Instruments Inc. has stronger performance than Sensata Technologies Holding plc

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.